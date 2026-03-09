Miami Dolphins releasing quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, team says

The Miami Dolphins are releasing quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the team said Monday morning.

The Miami Dolphins said Tagovailoa will be released after the start of the new league year.

"I recently informed Tua and his representation that we are going to move in a new direction at the quarterback position and I will be releasing him after the start of the new league year," Miami Dolphins General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan said in a statement posted to X.

Sullivan went on to say that he has "great respect" for Tagovailoa as a person and player.

"On behalf of the Miami Dolphins, I expressed our gratitude for his many contributions, both on the field and in the community, during his six seasons in Miami," Sullivan said.

Sullivan also said that