Miami Dolphins sign quarterback Malik Willis in multiyear, multi-million dollar deal

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is out, and Packers quarterback Malik Willis is in.

Tagovailoa – the team's primary starter for the last 5 1/2 seasons – will be released, the Dolphins said Monday, a move that will result in an NFL-record $99 million dead cap hit.

In his place: Willis, according to a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no deal has been completed. Willis has dazzling numbers, albeit in a very small sample size.

"I recently informed Tua and his representation that we are going to move in a new direction at the quarterback position and will be releasing him after the start of the new league year," Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan said in remarks released through the team.

Willis will be reuniting with Sullivan and new Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley. The trio were all together in Green Bay, a team with whom Willis – widely considered among the top quarterbacks in this free agent class – completed 70 of 89 passes in three games over the last two seasons, throwing for 972 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions.

According to reports the deal with Willis is for three years and is worth $67.5 million.