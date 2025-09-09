Dolphins starting RG James Daniels lands on injured reserve

The Miami Dolphins have placed guard James Daniels on injured reserve after he suffered a pectoral injury in the first quarter of Sunday's season opener against the Indianapolis Colts.

Daniels went down three plays into the Dolphins' first offensive drive and was replaced by Kion Smith. Coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that Daniels' injury would take weeks to heal from, but he doesn't expect it to be season-ending.

Daniels will be sidelined for at least the next four games, and the earliest he could return would be Week 6 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Miami also signed offensive lineman Cole Strange off the Cleveland Browns' practice squad Tuesday. Strange was released by the Patriots last month after being drafted 29th overall by New England in 2022.

It isn't yet known if Strange will play in Miami's upcoming game against the Patriots on Sunday.

The Dolphins signed Daniels in free agency in March to bolster the offensive line, but his injury is a blow to a unit that already has depth issues.