Dolphins Cancer Challenge hits 7,000-plus participation, $14 million fundraising milestones in single day

The NFL's largest fundraiser hit a milestone on Saturday, with the Dolphins Cancer Challenge seeing its highest participation and fundraising amount in a single year.

Over $14 million was raised for cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, a part of UHealth — the University of Miami Health System.

The first steps

The first countdown happened around 6 a.m. when bicyclists for the Jason Tyler 99-mile bike ride took off in the 15th DCC.

"Wait, you didn't want to do the 99-mile ride?" CBS News Miami's Betty Nguyen asked CBS News Miami's Eliott Rodriguez.

"No," he replied. "I thought about it for maybe half a second."

Later in the morning, former Miami Dolphins players Nat Moore and Zach Thomas led riders of the 54-mile ride through Broward County and back to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Then hours later, the runners and walkers of the 5K took off.

Biking, running and walking with purpose

A record number of over 7,000 participants took part in the fight against cancer, and for many of them, the cause is personal.

"Caroline was riding for me, I was riding for myself and then literally just as we were about to do the ride, she got the diagnosis and had to have this very difficult, six-hour operation to remove a huge tumor, have reconstructive surgery, and again luckily, Sylvester was able to save her," one participant shared.

William West, a firefighter with the West Palm Beach Fire Department, told CBS News Miami he had cancer 10 years ago.

"Myxofibrosarcoma in my left leg and thank goodness I'm completely cancer-free now," he said.

Sonia Terbross, a participant and cancer survivor, told CBS News Miami she was diagnosed with a rare form of breast cancer.

"Mucinous carcinoma, I guess about 13-14 years ago," she said.

Chris Hixon, another participant and survivor, was diagnosed on his sixth birthday.

"Twenty-seven years ago and as of this year, I'm 25 years cancer-free," he said.

"Way to go, this is fantastic," Nguyen cheered.

Why DCC?

Almost 500 of the thousands of participants are living proof — survivors — showing that the disease can be beaten.

"I say often you don't have to have cancer to fight cancer," said Dolphins CEO Tom Garfinkel.

"I'm just hoping one day soon that we don't have to be sponsoring for cancer but for some other cause because we've cured cancer," added Dolphins owner Stephen Ross. "I believe that day is coming."

And that's what the over $14 million raised will go toward — research that is happening at Sylvester.

So, people biked, they ran and they walked, receiving their medals at the finish line as one team with one fight.

"I told myself if I survive this, if I get through this, it's my job to help every single person who's battling cancer," said one participant.

"The more conscious people are about the disease, the more funding we can raise and perhaps one day, cancer will no longer be a part of our lives," said another.

One participant had a single message to share with CBS News Miami.

"At the first sign of something that is not right with you, go get a check-up," the participant said.

Since 2010, Dolphins Cancer Challenge has raised over $75 million and with this year's funding, they are on track to raise almost $90 million.