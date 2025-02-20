Dolphins Cancer Challenge returns to South Florida on Saturday. Here's how you can watch DCC XV

MIAMI — Thousands of people are expected to walk, run and ride throughout South Florida this Saturday as part of the Dolphins Cancer Challenge.

The annual event, which will be in its 15th year, raises funds for innovative cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, a part of UHealth — the University of Miami Health System.

DCC XV, which the Miami Dolphins organization sponsors, is the No. 1 fundraiser in the NFL. Last year, DCC XIV raised $12 million with the support of 6,000 participants and over 400 were living proof that these funds went on to help save lives.

With thousands of participants, come thousands of family, friends and fans who show up in droves to support everyone who is walking running and riding on Saturday.

If you are one of those supporters, there are plenty of ways to watch your loved ones traverse throughout South Florida for a cause.

Here's how you can watch DCC XV.

When and where is DCC XV?

Dolphins Challenging Cancer is held every February at the Miami International Autodrome facilities, which is located at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

This year, the annual event will be on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. It will start at 4:30 a.m. for participant packet pickup and end around 4 p.m. as the last participants cross the finish line in the longest route.

Though registration is closed for participants, anyone can still attend DCC XV as a spectator. Tickets start at $15 for people between ages 10 and 20 and $40 for anyone 21 and older. Children under 9 can attend Dolphins Cancer Challenge for free but every guest must have a ticket. Visit TicketMaster.com to get your tickets today.

How to watch DCC XV

If you cannot make the event in person, there are ways to watch the Dolphins Cancer Challenge from the comfort of your home.

CBS News Miami will host "Dolphins Cancer Challenge: LIVE." It can be watched on CBS News Miami (Channel 4 if you live in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale area) and all of CBS News Miami's streaming platforms (CBSMiami.com and PlutoTV) starting at noon.

How to view DCC XV in person

If you are able to make the event, spectators can watch the Dolphins Cancer Challenge along each route from start to finish.

DCC VX will feature five different routes, four are named in honor of different Miami Dolphins players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame that circumnavigate South Florida: the DCC 5K along with the Dan Marino, Larry Csonka, Zach Thomas and Jason Tyler Rides.

The new rides will be accompanied by an adjusted event timeline for participants to have a more inclusive finish-line experience. The Jason Tyler Ride, which is the earliest and longest route, starts at 6 a.m. Meanwhile, the DCC 5K, which is the latest and shortest route, begins at 10:45 a.m.

Click here to see the route maps.