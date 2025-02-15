Dolphins Cancer Challenge to bring road closures across South Florida on Feb. 22

MIAMI – The 15th Dolphins Cancer Challenge will ride through much of South Florida on Feb. 22, bringing potential traffic impacts even for those not participating in the event.

Miami Gardens residents can expect road closures and delays as participants leave and return to Hard Rock Stadium into the early afternoon.

The rides

The longest and most impactful ride is the 99-mile Jason Taylor Ride, which begins at 6 a.m.

Riders will travel through Miami, cross the Julia Tuttle Causeway to Miami Beach and later pass through Fort Lauderdale, Davie and Pembroke Pines before finishing at the stadium. The ride takes between seven and nine hours to complete.

The 54-mile Zach Thomas Ride starts at 8 a.m. at the Miami International Autodrome at Hard Rock Stadium.

Riders will pass through Golden Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and along State Road 84 through Davie, Cooper City, Pembroke Pines, and Miramar before finishing at the stadium. It is expected to last between three and five hours.

The 39-mile Larry Csonka Ride begins at 8:30 a.m. at the University of Miami in Coral Gables, traveling through Coral Gables, Coconut Grove, and across the Julia Tuttle Causeway to Miami Beach.

Riders will then head north through Surfside and Bal Harbour before finishing at Hard Rock Stadium. Participants are expected to be on the course for two to three hours.

The 13-mile Dan Marino Ride, which has the largest number of participants, starts at 10 a.m. at Hard Rock Stadium and winds through Miami Gardens and Opa-locka. Riders will be on the police-escorted course for 30 to 90 minutes.

5K run, walk

The 5K run/walk will be confined to the Miami International Autodrome track and will not impact traffic outside the stadium grounds.

For more specific course information, click here.