Dolphins Cancer Challenge returns to South Florida. Here's what you need to know for DCC XV

MIAMI — Thousands of people are expected to walk, run and ride throughout South Florida this year as part of the Dolphins Cancer Challenge.

The annual event, which will be in its 15th year, raises funds for innovative cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, a part of UHealth — the University of Miami Health System.

DCC XV, which the Miami Dolphins organization sponsors, is the No. 1 fundraiser in the NFL. Last year, DCC XIV raised $12 million with the support of 6,000 participants and over 400 of them were living proof that these funds went on to help save lives.

The DCC's purpose is to improve people's lives through financial support for innovative cancer research at Sylvester. Ranked among the top 50 of U.S. News & World Report's Best Hospitals in 2022, Sylvester is South Florida's only National Cancer Institute-designated cancer center.

The Dolphins' leadership has pledged that the Dolphins Cancer Challenge would raise $75 million by the end of 2026, which they have already raised so far since the event began in 2010.

Here's everything you need to know about DCC XV.

When and where is DCC XV?

Dolphins Challenging Cancer is held every February at the Miami International Autodrome facilities at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

This year, the annual event will be on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, starting at 4:30 a.m. for participant packet pickup and ending around 4 p.m. as the last participants cross the finish line in the longest route.

Though registration is closed for participants, anyone can still attend DCC XV as a spectator. Tickets start at $15 for people between ages 10 and 20, and $40 for anyone 21 and over. Children under 9 years old can attend Dolphins Cancer Challenge for free but every guest must have their own ticket. Visit TicketMaster.com to get your tickets today.

What are the DCC XV routes?

DCC XV will feature five different routes, four are named in honor of different Miami Dolphins players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, that circumnavigate South Florida. The new rides will be accompanied by an adjusted event timeline for participants to have a more inclusive finish-line experience.

Here is a breakdown of each route:

DCC 5K : Presented by Amazon, the 5-kilometer (3.1-mile) route will wind through the Miami Grand Prix racetrack from Turns 4 to 10. This race begins at 10:45 a.m.

: Presented by Amazon, the 5-kilometer (3.1-mile) route will wind through the Miami Grand Prix racetrack from Turns 4 to 10. This race begins at 10:45 a.m. Dan Marino Ride : Presented by Aetna, the 13-mile route has become the largest of all the races the DCC hosts. Walkers, runners and riders will travel throughout Miami Gardens. This race begins at 10 a.m.

: Presented by Aetna, the 13-mile route has become the largest of all the races the DCC hosts. Walkers, runners and riders will travel throughout Miami Gardens. This race begins at 10 a.m. Larry Csonka Ride : Presented by MyVenue, the 39-mile route is the only point-to-point option the DCC hosts, starting at the University of Miami and ending at Hard Rock Stadium. The route features scenic Miami-Dade areas, including Coral Gables, Coconut Grove, Brickell and Biscayne Boulevard. Participants will go over the Julia Tuttle Causeway overlooking the Venetian and Sunset Islands, and onto Miami Beach, heading north on Collins Avenue, through Surfside and Bal Harbour before reaching the home of the Dolphins in Miami Gardens. This race begins at 8:30 a.m.

: Presented by MyVenue, the 39-mile route is the only point-to-point option the DCC hosts, starting at the University of Miami and ending at Hard Rock Stadium. The route features scenic Miami-Dade areas, including Coral Gables, Coconut Grove, Brickell and Biscayne Boulevard. Participants will go over the Julia Tuttle Causeway overlooking the Venetian and Sunset Islands, and onto Miami Beach, heading north on Collins Avenue, through Surfside and Bal Harbour before reaching the home of the Dolphins in Miami Gardens. This race begins at 8:30 a.m. Zach Thomas Ride : President by Guardant Health, this 54-mile route is one of two that encompass both Broward and Miami-Dade Counties. Participants begin their first 10 miles heading east toward Golden Beach before heading north for the next 16 through Downtown Fort Lauderdale and Fort Lauderdale Beach. Then, they travel through Hugh Taylor Birch State Park and Las Olas Boulevard before arriving at State Road 84. The second half of the route takes participants through Davie, Cooper City, Pembroke Pines and Miramar before returning to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. This race begins at 8 a.m.

: President by Guardant Health, this 54-mile route is one of two that encompass both Broward and Miami-Dade Counties. Participants begin their first 10 miles heading east toward Golden Beach before heading north for the next 16 through Downtown Fort Lauderdale and Fort Lauderdale Beach. Then, they travel through Hugh Taylor Birch State Park and Las Olas Boulevard before arriving at State Road 84. The second half of the route takes participants through Davie, Cooper City, Pembroke Pines and Miramar before returning to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. This race begins at 8 a.m. Jason Tyler Ride: As the longest route at just under 100 miles, participants will ride throughout all of South Florida. The 99-mile route kicks off at Hard Rock Stadium, taking participants through Miami, Coconut Grove, Brickell and Biscayne Boulevard. Then, they'll ride over the Julia Tuttle onto Miami Beach, before riding north on Collins up to Surfside. From there, riders will traverse Downtown Fort Lauderdale and Fort Lauderdale Beach, and take a lap through Hugh Taylor Birch State Park and Las Olas before taking SR-84 back to Miami Gardens. This race begins at 6 a.m.

How to donate to DCC XV

Whether you're running or riding in the race or supporting someone who is, there are several ways to donate toward cancer research.

Online : People can donate online via credit card or PayPal by either registering to create their own fundraising page or finding a DCC participant to donate to. You can also send your donations through CBS News Miami's fundraising page as well.

: People can donate online via credit card or PayPal by either registering to create their own fundraising page or finding a DCC participant to donate to. You can also send your donations through CBS News Miami's fundraising page as well. Venmo/Apple Pay : Click here to donate through your mobile device.

: Click here to donate through your mobile device. Mail : Donors can send a check(s) with a contribution form to Dolphins Cancer Challenge and mail them to 347 Don Shula Drive, Miami Gardens, FL 33056.

: Donors can send a check(s) with a contribution form to Dolphins Cancer Challenge and mail them to 347 Don Shula Drive, Miami Gardens, FL 33056. Phone : People can also donate by calling (305) 943-6799. The phone line is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

: People can also donate by calling (305) 943-6799. The phone line is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Gifts of Securities or Bank Wire : DCC does accept gifts of stocks and securities as donations. To review transfer instructions, contact DCC Director Abbey Sutton by calling (305) 943-6684 or emailing asutton@dolphins.com.

: DCC does accept gifts of stocks and securities as donations. To review transfer instructions, contact DCC Director Abbey Sutton by calling (305) 943-6684 or emailing asutton@dolphins.com. Matching Gifts : Your employer may match your contributions to DCC. When making online contributions, search for your company to see if you are eligible for matching funds.

: Your employer may match your contributions to DCC. When making online contributions, search for your company to see if you are eligible for matching funds. In-Kind Gifts: As needed, Dolphins Cancer Challenge accepts Gift-In-Kind from donors to help offset operational expenses. If interested in becoming an in-kind donor, email ridedcc@dolphins.com.

All dollars raised directly fund cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. Dolphins Cancer Challenge is a 501c3 Organization (Federal Tax ID # 45-4808311), meaning that any gift is considered tax-deductible. Please consult your tax advisor for more information. Gift receipts will be issued automatically via email for all online gifts.