South Florida immigrants react to Trump administration's self-deportation offer

A construction worker living in South Florida is among the undocumented immigrants offered $1,000 and a free one-way flight by the Trump administration to leave the U.S. voluntarily.

"Nothing is guaranteed. I'm not interested and I don't suggest anybody to do it either," said Francisco, who chose not to share his last name.

The offer is part of a new Department of Homeland Security program that encourages self-deportation through the CBP Home app. The administration says the initiative is designed to reduce costs and streamline the removal process.

Legal community weighs in

"Number one, it shows me their app is not working," said Willie Allen, an immigration attorney who has worked in South Florida for over 40 years. He noted that while past administrations have offered to pay for airline tickets, the $1,000 incentive is new.

"It shows me they have not had enough people raise their hands and go, I want to go home," said Allen.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, detaining and removing undocumented immigrants costs taxpayers more than $17,000 per person. In contrast, the cost of self-deportation with assistance is about $4,500.

Questions remain about reentry and payments

"If you leave now you may have an opportunity to return," said Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem in a TV ad promoting the self-deportation program.

Allen, however, expressed concern about the lack of clarity.

"(She) didn't say when, how or if you will come back," said Allen. "If you think you're going to leave and come back with a tourist visa it will never happen."

According to U.S. Homeland Security, the $1,000 payment is issued once the person arrives in their home country. When CBS News Miami asked how the government would deliver the money, there was no response.

"Don't let this fool you," said Francisco, who said he will continue to wait for a solution to his immigration case, even if he must hide.