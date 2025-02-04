Design chosen for public memorial to honor Parkland school shooting victims

PARKLAND - A public memorial dedicated to the 17 people who died in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Feb. 14, 2018 is one step closer to reality.

The Parkland 17 Memorial Foundation has chosen a design by California artist Gordon Huether.

The foundation oversaw the nationwide design competition for the. Huether, of Gordon Huether Studio in Napa, California, was selected from six finalists. Each of the finalists were reviewed and evaluated by the foundation board and the public provided input through an online survey. The families of the victims were advised of the steps in the design process and continue to provide their input.

The official public Memorial to honor the 17 victims who were taken from their families and our community on February 14, 2018 in the Parkland school massacre moved one step closer with the selection of Artist Gordon Huether's design. Parkland 17 Memorial Foundation

"We believe this memorial will be a place where friends, families and the community can come together to honor and remember those lives taken in this senseless tragedy. This Memorial is not only inspired by love for the victims, their families and the Parkland community but is also inspired by the beautiful site on which the memorial is planned to be located," Huether said in a statement.

Parkland shooting victims honored at memorial

Huether's design is based on concentric circles with a central fountain and seating. It is surrounded by 17 limestone obelisks, a tribute to each person who died: Alyssa Alhadeff, Scott Beigel, Martin Duque Anguiano, Nicholas Dworet, Aaron Feis, Jaime Guttenberg, Chris Hixon, Luke Hoyer, Cara Loughran, Gina Montalto, Joaquin Oliver, Alaina Petty, Meadow Pollack, Helena Ramsay, Alex Schachter, Carmen Schentrup and Peter Wang.

Shade structures will shield visitors from the sun and 17 royal palm trees and an outer seating wall will form the border of the memorial.

"Our decision was not an easy one, so many of the designs submitted really captured the essence of what this Memorial should represent," said Vice Chairman of the Parkland 17 Memorial Foundation Tony Montalto, whose daughter Gina died in the shooting.

Fundraising is currently underway for the memorial, which will be located within a 150-acre preserve that borders Coral Springs and Parkland to unite the two affected communities.