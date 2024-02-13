Six years later, pain remains the same for relatives of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High victims

MIAMI - Wednesday marks six years since the Parkland massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School but for many of the families, it seems like it was just yesterday.

"His kindness, just his contagious, laugh and smile, his ability to make everybody feel comfortable. I think it's something we all miss, and we pray to God for just five more minutes with him just to tell him how I felt about him," said Gena Hoyer Luke's mom.

Six years later and the pain remains the same. Gena and Tom Hoyer remember their son Luke, who was taken from them way too soon.

"When he died, something went missing in our lives. There's a hole there now in our lives, and a lot of other people's lives so when he died, something went missing and that's something that is never going to change," said Tom.

It's a feeling that resonates among all the family members of the 17 Parkland victims who were killed on February 14, 2018.

"I don't want people to remember Chris how he died. I want them to remember how he lived, and that was as an extraordinary man he lived in ordinary life just doing the best he could, and serving others, and every opportunity that came his way" said Debbie Hixon, Chris' wife.

Debbie will never forget her husband, the teacher who was killed protecting his students and she wants everyone to remember him as the hero he was.

"Chris was a hero every single day, not just on February 14. He lived his life, serving others, loving students, being a sense of security for the people around him, especially those of us that lived with him, and he was the anchor of our family," said Hixon.

The victim's families all dealing with this day in their own way.

Tony Montalto is asking everyone to never forget the 17 lives including his daughter Gina who were tragically murdered on that fateful day.

"Remember the victims that were taken. Remember, the students who have both futures ahead of them remember, the teachers gave themselves as they were all coaches as well. It's a tragedy because of hula now, because of what happened because of who we lost, and it was taken from us," said Tony.

On Wednesday all Broward County schools will observe a day of service and love and staff and volunteers will take part in service projects. At 10:17 a.m., they will observe a moment of reflection in honor of the 17 victims.