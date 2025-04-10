Delray Beach firefighter fired following Brightline crash investigation

The City of Delray Beach has fired a firefighter who was behind the wheel of a fire engine that collided with a Brightline train in December, following an internal investigation into the crash.

Driver-Engineer David Wyatt was terminated by City Manager Terrence R. Moore after what the city described as a "careful and comprehensive review" of the December 28, 2024 incident, which occurred at 10:44 a.m. on S.E. 1st Street.

"The train collision… was more than a traffic incident," Moore said in a statement. "It was a moment that tested the integrity of our public safety systems and shook the confidence of the community we serve."

City cites "compromised readiness" and risk to lives

According to the city, the decision to dismiss Wyatt was not based on a single mistake but on a broader pattern of "carelessness and poor judgment."

Moore emphasized that Wyatt's actions put lives at risk, compromised operational readiness and violated the standards expected of public safety personnel.

"While I acknowledge that everyone is capable of making a mistake, this incident revealed a pattern… that went beyond an isolated error," Moore said.

City reviewing safety protocols post-incident

The city also announced plans to strengthen its training, operational and oversight procedures in the wake of the crash. Officials said the incident has reinforced the importance of discipline and leadership in public service roles.

"Our community deserves the highest standard of care and professionalism," Moore said. "We are determined to rise to that expectation—not just in words, but in action."

The city's statement reiterated its commitment to transparency and accountability as it continues to evaluate its public safety practices.