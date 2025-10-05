Man attacked and killed by dogs, Miami Police say

A man is dead after he was reportedly attacked by dogs in Miami early Sunday morning, police said.

Just before 12:55 a.m., officers responded to a call about a man who was "attacked by dogs" near 812 NW 67th St., City of Miami Police told CBS News Miami.

Upon arrival, officers found a man believed to be between his 30s and 40s, who was dead on the scene. Miami Police homicide detectives are currently investigating the death.

It remains unclear at this time the number of dogs involved and their whereabouts.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.