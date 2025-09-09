Miami Gardens community holds vigil for woman killed in dog attack; police capture four animals

More than 100 people gathered in the rain Tuesday evening to honor a 71-year-old woman, who was killed by dogs as she walked to work on Labor Day.

Doreen Richards Broadbelt's family said they learned the same day that police captured the animals involved.

A spokesperson for Miami Gardens police shared photos of four dogs seized in the case.

"It mean(s) a lot to us," said Broadbelt's daughter, Latisha Wilkinson. "I wish more can come out of it, more than what I expect and more than people expect of what is going on. We have children going to school by walking. We have to protect them. So, I hope this is a stepping stone."

Community walks her route to work

The crowd walked three and a half blocks in the rain, laying battery-powered candles along the path Broadbelt took to her job at Walmart.

Dogs attacked her last week behind Norwood Elementary. Co-workers said she often carried protection because she feared aggression from roaming animals.

"The people (in this community) need more security because this is a big loss," said Lucien Cheruphin, Broadbelt's co-worker.

Police confirm seizure of dogs

Police and animal control officers said they spent days searching for the animals, running DNA tests until they had enough evidence to seize the four dogs. Officials did not say what will happen to the captured dogs or their owner.

Wilkinson said the arrests bring her family closer to justice but do little to ease their pain.

"I'm not sleeping as I close my eyes," she said. "Every second I take out my phone to call her (because) anything I'm going through I call her. To know that I don't have her anymore, I don't know what's going to be the next step (in) my life right now."

Funeral fundraiser launched

Broadbelt's family has launched an online fundraiser to help pay for her funeral, which they said they are struggling to afford.