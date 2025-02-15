Boy, 12, hospitalized after nearly drowning in Dania Beach pool, Broward Sheriff's Office says

FORT LAUDERDALE — A 12-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after almost drowning in a South Florida pool on Saturday afternoon, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said.

Around 1:50 p.m., BSO received a call about a possible drowning in near 37 NW 14th St. in Dania Beach, prompting deputies and Broward Sheriff's Fire Rescue to respond.

Upon arrival, deputies found the 12-year-old boy who had been removed from a pool at the location and provided him with medical treatment. Paramedics then took him to Memorial Regional Hospital, and was said to be conscious and breathing by the time he was brought in, BSO said.

BSO's Special Victims Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

This is the third Broward County near-drowning in just days. Last week, a young boy was rushed to the hospital after being found unconscious in a Wilton Manors pool. On Friday afternoon, a 9-year-old boy nearly drowned after residents jumped into action when they saw him struggling to stay above water in a Lauderhill apartment complex pool.