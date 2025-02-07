Young boy pulled from Wilton Manors pool, rushed to hospital

Boy hospitalized after being pulled unresponsive from pool in Wilton Manors

WILTON MANORS - A young boy was rushed to the hospital late Monday afternoon after being found unconscious in a swimming pool, officials said.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said they received a 911 call shortly before 5 p.m. reporting a child, believed to be between four and five years old, unresponsive and not breathing in a pool.

First responders immediately began CPR before transporting the boy to Broward Health Medical Center.

Family members were visibly emotional but declined to speak publicly.

Authorities have not released details on the child's condition.