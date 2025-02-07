Watch CBS News
Local News

Young boy pulled from Wilton Manors pool, rushed to hospital

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

Boy hospitalized after being pulled unresponsive from pool in Wilton Manors
Boy hospitalized after being pulled unresponsive from pool in Wilton Manors 01:15

WILTON MANORS - A young boy was rushed to the hospital late Monday afternoon after being found unconscious in a swimming pool, officials said.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said they received a 911 call shortly before 5 p.m. reporting a child, believed to be between four and five years old, unresponsive and not breathing in a pool.

First responders immediately began CPR before transporting the boy to Broward Health Medical Center.

Family members were visibly emotional but declined to speak publicly.

Authorities have not released details on the child's condition.

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.