9-year-old boy rescued after near drowning at Lauderhill apartment pool

LAUDERHILL - A 9-year-old boy is alive thanks to quick-thinking residents who jumped into action when he nearly drowned at a Lauderhill apartment complex pool on Friday afternoon.

Bystanders rush to help

Tondra Hepburn was pulling into the complex when she saw the manager and assistant manager running toward the pool.

"I told my sister someone must be drowning," Hepburn said. Moments later, she was in the right place to help save a child.

"We immediately pulled over, and I jumped out and ran. The kids already had him partially pulled out, so I just grabbed him and pulled him out."

One of those kids was an 11-year-old girl who jumped into the water to help.

"I jumped in for the first time. I was trying to get him out, but he was heavy," she said.

With her mother's permission, she explained how she managed to lift the boy.

"I had to jump in for real, go under him, lift him up, and take him out of the water. That's when all the adults came."

Lifesaving efforts before paramedics arrive

Other residents also rushed to help.

"The assistant manager did some light compressions, and all of a sudden, he started breathing," Hepburn said.

Paramedics arrived moments later and transported the boy to the hospital. According to Lauderhill Fire Rescue, he had been swimming with friends when he began struggling in the water.

Hepburn, a mother herself, said she was grateful to be there at the right time.

"I have kids of my own, and it just really frightened me. I just wanted to do what I was able to do."