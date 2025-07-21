Scorching heat threatens South Florida, "feels like" temps expected to be in triple digits

With "feels like" temperatures expected to be in the triple digits on Monday, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for South Florida.

The National Weather Service issues a heat advisory when the heat index, which combines temperatures and the humidity, is expected to reach 105 degrees or higher and last for at least two hours. A heat warning requires even more extreme conditions.

Monday's heat index values will hover around 105 degrees for Broward and Miami-Dade counties. While the Florida Keys are not officially under a heat advisory, temperatures will feel like they are up to 102 degrees.

South Florida residents are encouraged to take the necessary precautions to avoid heat exhaustion and heat illness.

The heat advisory is in effect from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The hotter conditions are due to a combination of moisture moving in from the mid-Atlantic and an area of high pressure over the Gulf. The chance of rain on Monday is 20% with afternoon highs in the low 90s.

South Florida residents are encouraged to take the necessary precautions to avoid heat exhaustion and heat illness.

Stay hydrated, drink plenty of water, stay in the shade or AC during the afternoon hours or take frequent breaks if you need to be outside.