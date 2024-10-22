Panic in the park after gunfire heard near youth baseball game in Cutler Bay

MIAMI - Parents and children scrambled for cover Monday night after gunshots were heard during a youth baseball game in Cutler Bay.

Video taken during the game shows young children and adults running for cover, unsure where the gunfire was coming from.

Daniella Madrid said her father's car was hit by bullets during the shooting. The car was parked in front of their home which is near the park where the game was going on.

"My heart just sinks like, like, seeing how many bullet shots are in there, because my dad could have been in the car. I could have been in the car. Like that would have killed me, my niece could have been in the car. What if there was a kid in the backseat? Like, the bullet shots went through. Look at this. Like, this is metal," she said pointing to the bullet holes.

Madrid said the shots were fired outside her home shortly before 8 p.m.

"It turns out that our neighbors actually had a shootout happen. I can't share too many details, because the cops just went ahead and specified that it's a really bad situation. Essentially there were two men that they were sitting right by our car. It turns out that one of the people that were in the other car, they went around into the baseball park, they turned back around into the cul-de-sac and they were shooting with rifles," she said.

That is the moment that was caught on video from the baseball field at Franjo Park, in the 21000 block of SW 89 Avenue, where the eight-year-old children were playing.

No injuries were reported at the park, but near Madrid's home two men were shot; one in the foot, the other in the thigh. Police said both injuries were non-life threatening.

"Detectives did say that the people involved, they're very bad people. I mean, criminally, they didn't care about anyone else's safety, besides their own and, you know, like their own benefit. But it's really unfortunate. It's just, like I said, like, I never thought that Cutler Bay, out of all places, would bring that sort of energy here," said Madrid.

