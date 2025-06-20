Cuban rapper Marichal accused of harassing, stalking ex-girlfriend in Miami-Dade County, arrest documents say

A Cuban rapper is behind bars after he was accused of harassing and stalking his ex-girlfriend in Miami-Dade County, affecting her personal and professional life by claiming she gave him a sexually transmitted disease during their relationship.

According to arrest documents obtained by CBS News Miami, 49-year-old Michael Marichal was arrested on Wednesday in Miami Gardens and is currently facing stalking, aggravated harassment and cyberstalking charges.

According to his Instagram profile, he is a rapper who goes by "Marichal" and has over 2,200 monthly listeners on Spotify, and the author of a book titled "El Parasio Del Abuso Y La Mentira (The Paradise of Abuse and Lies)," a collection of poems that describe the history and culture of Cuba.

Harassment and stalking allegations

Marichal was in a romantic relationship with a woman for nine months, living together in Doral during their relationship. According to the arrest documents, they do not share any children, and the two split up approximately one month ago.

On June 5, the woman reported to police that Marichal had been "continuously harassing" her via social media, emails and text messages between May 21 and June 5, sending "dozens" of emails and texts, and even posted a picture of her on social media, claiming that she had given him an STD while they were together. The woman even shared a picture of a box of condoms Marichal had allegedly sent to her house "so she wouldn't transmit any other sexual activities to anyone," the arrest documents said.

According to the arrest documents, the woman had changed her phone number due to Marichal's alleged behavior, but he was able to get her new contact information and continued to harass her.

The woman told police that Marichal's behavior and accusations had impacted her work as a personal trainer because her clients were made aware of the social media post regarding the STD allegations.

"[Marichal's] behavior has caused the victim to have her head on a swivel while at work because she is scared of him and does not know what he is capable of due to his behavior," the arrest documents said.

According to the arrest documents, Marichal's behavior had also impacted the woman's personal life, where she told police that didn't even feel safe at home.

Among the messages shared with police, the woman also shared an email from Marichal that allegedly kept track of her location, calling her expletives. She also provided screenshots that showed Marichal allegedly contacting her coworkers and calling her a "cheater," and also making the STD accusations.

According to the arrest documents, Marichal had also been sending similar messages to the woman's children on WhatsApp. Her children said they were "frustrated and worried" about their mother, even after they tried to block him as he continued writing to them.

After further investigation, police found Marichal in Miami Gardens, where he was taken into custody before he was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.