Tons of supplies being sent to Cuba on humanitarian trip from South Florida

About 140 people gathered 6,300 pounds of medical supplies and non-perishable food are headed to Havana on Friday for a humanitarian trip, and the people behind the move say it's not just about getting much-needed supplies to the people of Cuba, but to also push back against policies that they believe are creating an economic crisis on the island.

It took hours to load up and check all the supplies at Miami International Airport before it's brought on a flight to Havana on Friday. Organizers told CBS News Miami that there's about $433,000 worth of supplies on the aircraft.

"People are suffering. And one of the things U.S. citizens can do is to travel to Cuba and to support the Cuban people," Leonardo Flores said.

Flores Is with the CODEPINK organization that's behind the trip. They're heading down while the U.S. is blocking most oil shipments into Cuba, causing blackouts across the island.

"People in the United States don't agree with a policy that's designed to create tremendous hardships in Cuba," said Medea Benjamin.

Benjamin helped put the mission together. She said the Cuban people are in need of aid, but isn't sure how long the supplies will last.

"We've been taking food and medicines now for the past year because the situation is so dire, but in the last three months it's become unbearable," Benjamin said

Jim Carles went to the airport to protest the trip because he said he's worried the supplies won't make it to those in need.

"The aid that they're gonna give is gonna go right to the regime," he said. "They're not gonna give it to the people that suffering."

CBS News Miami asked Benjamin if she's concerned the Cuban government will take the supplies once it lands in Havana.

"The hospitals are run by the Cuban government. So, it's important to make sure those hospitals are functioning," Benjamin said.

In the meantime, U.S. and Cuban officials are in talks, but Cuban leader Miguel Diaz-Canel has said an agreement is far off. Carles said he doesn't agree with the Trump administration's policies, but feels the U.S. oil blockade is being used as leverage.

"The Trump regime is using it to make it as a negotiating table so that he can just take over Cuba," Carles said.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned of a mass exodus of Cubans coming to Florida through the Florida Keys. But he said he is working on plans to protect Florida coastlines.