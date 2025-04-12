Critical fire weather conditions across South Florida. Here's what you need to know.

A cold front is moving through the area over the course of the morning and could bring a stray pop-up shower, but most remain dry and pleasant for the weekend.

Afternoon highs climb to the lower 80s for Saturday with plenty of sunshine across the region.

A combination of dry air behind the cold front combined with gusts up to 20 mph will lead to a Red Flag Warning Across South Florida.

Any fires which do start have the potential to spread quickly.

Beach conditions look great for Saturday with a low rip current risk but a very high UV index. There are no marine alerts for the Atlantic waters but small crafts should exercise caution in the Florida Keys as surf conditions become choppy throughout the day.

We'll really feel the impacts from the cold front on Sunday morning as we wake up to temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s, which is about 10 degrees cooler than average for this time of year.

Temperatures quickly warm up to around 80 degrees for Sunday afternoon with no rain concerns.

Our dry pattern continues as we head into next week with afternoon highs in the lower to mid-80s each day for the workweek.

Due to windspeed picking up and humidity dropping lower than initially forecast, South FL (including Broward and Miami-Dade) have been upgraded to a Red Flag Warning.

Critical fire weather conditions from 1-7 p.m. on Saturday.