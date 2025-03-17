Woman dies, another injured in crash involving Miami police cruiser

A crash involving a Miami Police cruiser and another vehicle on Saturday evening left one woman dead and another injured after the impact sent the police car careening into a bus stop, authorities said.

The collision occurred at around 7:20 p.m. along Northwest 47th Avenue when a vehicle making a left turn struck the police cruiser.

The impact propelled the cruiser into the bus stop, where it hit 23-year-old Michelle Membreno and Juana Gutierrez, according to witnesses.

Membreno, who had been sitting at the bus stop, was critically injured.

Dramatic images captured at the scene showed an officer performing CPR on her before she was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center, where she later died.

Gutierrez, who also sustained injuries, described the terrifying moment she was thrown to the pavement.

"I thank God, I was going to church and waiting for the bus," Gutierrez said, showing her bandaged wounds.

She recalled seeing the police cruiser approaching at high speed before the crash.

Miami Police have not commented on the speed of the officer's vehicle but confirmed that the incident is under investigation.

Officers returned to the crash site Monday morning to collect further evidence.

It remains unclear who was at fault or whether the police cruiser's emergency lights were activated at the time of the crash.

Officials said the officer involved remains active in the department.