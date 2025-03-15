2 women hospitalized after police vehicle-involved crash in Miami, officials say

Two women, one of whom was a pedestrian that was critically injured, were hospitalized after a two-car crash in Miami involving a police vehicle on Saturday evening, officials said.

First responders were called out to the scene near Northwest 47th Avenue and 7th Street around 6:35 p.m. in the neighborhood of Flagami, Miami Fire Rescue told CBS News Miami.

When crews arrived, they found a traffic accident involving two cars and a female pedestrian. Miami Fire and the City of Miami Police confirmed to CBS News Miami that one of the cars involved in the crash was a police vehicle.

The female pedestrian was taken to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition. Miami Fire said another woman was also taken to JMH in stable condition with lacerations to one of her legs.

Miami Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.