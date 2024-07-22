Here's what's included in Costco's survival food bucket that lasts up to 25 years

MIAMI - Costco is getting social media reactions after announcing it is now selling a bucket containing 150 freeze-dried food servings with a 25-year shelf life. But does this mean the world is facing an apocalyptic era? No.

In total, ReadyWise's 150 Servings Emergency Preparedness Food Bucket provides 25,280 calories and various freeze-dried meal choices, according to Costco's website.

The meals include teriyaki rice, pasta alfredo, potato pot pie, and apple cinnamon cereal, and all you have to do is add water.

The survival bucket sells online for about $80, but you can get it for less at some Costco stores. When comparing other survival kits on the market, prices can range drastically.

"In a world where unpredictability has become a constant, our assortment takes on a vital role in emergency preparedness," read the product listing on Costco's website. Online shipping takes 10 to 15 business days.

Other emergency food survival kits

Ready Hour sells emergency kits with a food supply that lasts up to a year for $2,488, and company 4Patriots sells its own 3-month food supply kit for $999.

With hurricane season expected to be stronger than previous years, along with other severe weather events across the U.S., these kits could be useful for real-life situations beyond Hollywood-style apocalypses.