Coral Gables police partners with ICE, sparking community backlash

The Coral Gables Police Department has signed an agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to train officers to perform certain immigration enforcement functions, a decision that has drawn criticism from residents, activists and business owners.

Community pushback

Opponents of the agreement argue that it goes beyond what is required by law and could erode trust between police and immigrant communities.

"Nothing in state law, federal law, or even in the contract they signed required Coral Gables to do this," said Alana Greer, a resident who spoke at a press conference outside a city commission meeting.

Juan Cuba, a member of the Miami Freedom Project and a Coral Gables resident, echoed those concerns. "Coral Gables Police should be focused on looking out for the community, not enforcing immigration laws or doing ICE's job," he said.

Police chief defends agreement

Coral Gables Police Chief Ed Hudak pushed back on criticism, insisting that the department would not actively seek out undocumented immigrants.

"We do not profile people, we never have," Hudak told the city commission. He cited past incidents in which Chinese nationals were smuggled into the U.S. through Coral Gables, arguing that the partnership would allow local officers to take action instead of waiting for federal agents.

"If I can access that through this agreement and partner with [ICE], why would I not want to do that to protect our local community?" Hudak said.

City leadership stands behind decision

Mayor Vince Lago also backed the agreement, emphasizing its focus on individuals with criminal backgrounds.

"The purpose of this legislation is to ensure that if there's a person who committed a crime in this community or outside and illegally entered this country, they're removed," Lago said.

Despite the controversy, the agreement remains in place, reinforcing Florida's broader push for stricter immigration enforcement at the local level.