Community members ask for more time as BCPS revisits declining enrollment

MIAMI - The Broward School Board is revisiting how to deal with declining enrollment.

"We heard loud and clear, that the community felt they were not engaged in the process," said Broward School Superintendent. Dr. Howard Hepburn.

Right now, they tell CBS News Miami there are 43,000 empty seats. In Broward, there are 300,000 school-aged kids, 200,000 are in public schools, with the remaining 100,000 in charter and private schools.

"We have 66 total schools that fall below 70% in seat utilization," explained Regional Superintendent Alan Strauss.

That leaves some tough choices ahead. "There's going to be some schools closed, there will be some repurposing some reconfiguration as we go through this," said Dr. Hepburn.

Right now the district is trying to figure out when schools could begin to close - the choices, 2025, giving parents, the community and the board until November to weigh in. If closures begin in 2026 the process would go from now until December of next year.

"I ask you to please opt for a slower timeline rather than just rush the process," urged parent Erin Gold.

Parents who spoke today are pushing for a longer timeline, giving them and the community more time to chime in.

"I believe you will be successful if you empower your community, your parents to do what needs to be done," another parent said.

In terms of savings, for each elementary school that is closed, that will save 1.8 million dollars a year, for a middle school its 2.7 million and closing a high school would save 4.3 million. June 18th is the next big date in this when the board takes a vote. "Specifically to the timeline, if they're going to with trying to close schools or reconfigure, repurpose schools in 25/26 school year of the 26/27 school year," Dr. Hepburn said.

From a previous school board meeting there was talk of closing 8 schools. Dr. Hepburn said that number could change, going higher or lower.