Comfortable start across South Florida, spotty afternoon showers possible

MIAMI - It was a slightly cooler start across South Florida with Friday morning's low temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Friday will feel more comfortable due to lower humidity and a northerly breeze. A warm and breezy day ahead with highs climbing to the mid to upper 80s. While it will be mainly dry in the morning, spotty showers will be possible in the afternoon and evening.

There is a high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches today due to an increasing northeast wind. It is not safe to go swimming in the ocean. There is also a small craft advisory for boaters due to the gusty winds and hazardous marine conditions.

The chance of rain increases as we head into the weekend.

The frontal boundary will stall south of us and moisture along it will return especially for the latter half of the weekend and continuing into early next week.

Weekend weather NEXT Weather

Saturday passing showers and storms will develop with the potential for some heavy downpours. On Sunday, the chance of wet weather is even higher with scattered showers and storms around. This will continue into the middle of next week.

Over the weekend, morning lows will be mild in the upper 70s and highs will stay in the mid to upper 80s.

The season's first cold front will approach from the north late next week, with a dry stretch going forward after that. As with most first strong fronts, we will notice a humidity drop with slightly lower temperatures. Some inland areas may drop below 70 for the first time this fall.