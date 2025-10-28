Two cold fronts on the way to South Florida, bringing first real taste of fall

The NEXT Weather team is tracking two cold fronts moving into South Florida this week, which will bring the first real taste of fall to the region.

The first cold front will arrive in the area later on Tuesday and will bring a 30% chance for showers and isolated storms in the afternoon. There is a 10% shower chance during the morning and midday hours. Highs on Tuesday peak in the mid to upper 80s.

Cooler weather is just around the corner as the second cold front the team is tracking arrives on Thursday. This front will drop afternoon highs into the lower 80s for Thursday and overnight lows into the lower 60s both Thursday and Friday nights.

Halloween is looking pleasant with afternoon highs in the upper 70s. Pleasant and dry conditions continue into the weekend with afternoon highs in the lower 80s both Saturday and Sunday.