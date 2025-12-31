Chilly temperatures don't stop New Year's Eve celebrations across South Florida

It may be cold, but that's not stopping the thousands of people across South Florida from ringing in the new year on Wednesday night.

Celebrations have been planned across the region from Bayfront Park to Fort Lauderdale.

CBS News Miami's Abby Dodge reported on the celebration in Fort Lauderdale from seeing kids riding donkeys and getting their faces painted to activities geared toward adults.

And the cold temperatures aren't stopping people from saying "goodbye" to 2025 and saying "hello" to 2026.

"Being from Miami, it's a little cool, but it's giving that winter vibe, you know?" a woman named Ayesha said.

The Fort Lauderdale anchor is dropping at midnight, along with the temperatures.

Floridians normally wearing flip flops were bundled up to ring in the new year.

"We're just excited to bring in the new year in a different city and state and have a good time," Lakisha Wesseling said.

City leaders put a spotlight on preparations for Wednesday's celebration after five people were hospitalized Sunday morning after a shooting.

New Year's Eve revelers said the police presence is noticeable, but not overwhelming.

"That's a big factor in the world we live in today, just trying to feel safe with all the police presence and everything going on," Robert Pickett said. "I think they're doing an awesome job with it."

Many people out celebrating said they felt comfortable enough to bust a move on the dance floor all night long.

And the celebration is expected to continue for a few more hours.