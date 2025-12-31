South Florida will be cold to end 2025 as temperatures tumble into 40s, 50s by midnight

Brr! The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a cold end to 2025 and a start to 2026.

Temperatures tumbled overnight into the 40s across South Florida and will struggle to make it into the mid-60s for Wednesday afternoon.

No rain concerns are expected for Wednesday and the start of 2026, but you'll want to have your coat for any holiday events.

Temperatures will drop to the mid-50s by 9 p.m. and then drop to the lower 50s along the East Coast by midnight. Some inland areas could drop to the upper 40s by midnight, along with a slight breeze.

Even colder conditions arrive by early Thursday morning with lows in the lower to mid-40s. The first day of 2026 will be mild in the upper 60s.

A gradual warming trend will continue into the weekend, when highs will eventually return to the upper 70s by Sunday.

Speaking of Sunday, that is when rain chances will return to South Florida. It won't be a washout, but isolated showers return ahead of our next cold front. Seasonable conditions will continue for the beginning of next week behind the front.