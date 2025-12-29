South Florida officials warn against fireworks, gunfire ahead of New Year's Eve

As South Florida prepares to ring in the new year, first responders are urging residents to celebrate safely and avoid dangerous traditions like fireworks misuse and celebratory gunfire.

Large gatherings are expected at popular spots like Bayfront Park in Miami and downtown Fort Lauderdale, but emergency physicians say smaller, at-home celebrations often lead to injuries.

"At home, it's legal to do fireworks, but you want to be sober. No alcohol and fireworks. That never mixes," said Dr. Rob Chisholm, an emergency medicine physician at Broward Health. "And you want to be careful, especially around children."

Chisholm advises parents to supervise kids around fireworks, noting that even minor burns can have lasting effects.

Retailers are also taking precautions. Dustin Luer, owner of Thunderbolt Fireworks in Miami, said his store uses safety measures like covered fuses to prevent accidental ignition.

"You have to physically peel this back to light the fuse," Luer explained.

Authorities are especially concerned about celebratory gunfire after last year's tragedy, when 10-year-old Yaneliz Munguia was killed by a stray bullet during New Year's festivities in Miami-Dade. No arrests have been made in her death.

"The incident resulted in a profound loss for her family and has had a lasting impact in our community," said Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz.

She said deputies will increase patrols and use technology to track gunfire.