Temperatures dropping in South Florida along with Fort Lauderdale anchor on New Year's Eve

We're inching closer and closer to the start of 2026, and it's not only the anchor dropping Fort Lauderdale to welcome the new year – the temperatures are dropping, too.

And it's been getting colder by the hour.

At Bayfront Park in Miami, folks will have to bundle up to watch the Big Orange rise to ring in the new year. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is putting out a warning because of tumbling temperatures - be careful when using space heaters.

"Keep space heaters at least three feet away from anything that could burn, such as bedding, curtains and furniture," said Erika Benitez, of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

And Benitez is reminding people to place the heater on a flat surface, never plug it in to an extension cord and turn it off before leaving or going to bed.

Along with more safety reminders.

"Prevent carbon monoxide poisoning by never using generators, charcoal grills or gas ovens to heated your home," Benitez said.

Phillip Warrick knows about the cold.

While some 200 unhoused people chose to get into a shelter last night in South Florida, Warrick decided to tough it out.

"I got this jacket on, I got a hoodie, I have on shorts. I'm trying to change into long pants but they'er fixing the bathroom," he said as he stood with a towel wrapped around his legs.

Shelters are gearing up for another busy night — but even if people chose not to stay, they'll get something ot help them stay warm.

"We give out cold weather gear, we give out blankets, hats, scarves, even if you don't come into the shelter, because we know that on the street, you just don't have it," said Patrice Paldino from Broward County Housing Options Solutions & Support Division.