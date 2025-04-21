Watch CBS News
Local News

Child airlifted after medical emergency at Miami-Dade elementary school

By Peter D'Oench

/ CBS Miami

Child airlifted following incident at Miami-Dade school
Child airlifted following incident at Miami-Dade school 01:15

A student at Robert Ingram Elementary School in Opa-Locka was airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center late Monday morning following a medical emergency that drew a swift response from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

While officials said the child is expected to recover, details surrounding the incident remain scarce.

Emergency response at the scene

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue dispatched both a helicopter and ground units to the school located in the 600 block of Ahmad Street just before noon.

A school district spokeswoman confirmed that the child required immediate medical evaluation but did not release the student's age, gender, or grade.

Similarities to 2022 incident

A source familiar with the situation described it as a "sensitive issue," noting similarities to an August 23rd, 2022, case where a student was seriously injured after jumping from a 3rd floor staircase at Miami Palmetto Senior High.

While the school spokeswoman said the child in Opa-Locka is going to be OK, the source called this incident a "sensitive issue." 

CBS News Miami continues to investigate the circumstances of the latest incident.

Peter D'Oench
peter-doench.jpg

Peter D'Oench is a reporter for CBS4 News. He came to CBS4 from WKRN in Nashville.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.