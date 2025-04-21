Child airlifted after medical emergency at Miami-Dade elementary school
A student at Robert Ingram Elementary School in Opa-Locka was airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center late Monday morning following a medical emergency that drew a swift response from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.
While officials said the child is expected to recover, details surrounding the incident remain scarce.
Emergency response at the scene
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue dispatched both a helicopter and ground units to the school located in the 600 block of Ahmad Street just before noon.
A school district spokeswoman confirmed that the child required immediate medical evaluation but did not release the student's age, gender, or grade.
Similarities to 2022 incident
A source familiar with the situation described it as a "sensitive issue," noting similarities to an August 23rd, 2022, case where a student was seriously injured after jumping from a 3rd floor staircase at Miami Palmetto Senior High.
While the school spokeswoman said the child in Opa-Locka is going to be OK, the source called this incident a "sensitive issue."
CBS News Miami continues to investigate the circumstances of the latest incident.