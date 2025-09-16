Broward Catholic school administrator charged with grand theft after shoplifting arrest, authorities say

The assistant head of school at Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory in Hollywood is facing a felony charge after police said she tried to shoplift from a Macy's in Pembroke Pines.

According to arrest documents, 48-year-old Raiza Echemendia attempted to conceal 11 items of clothing and shoes, worth more than $876, inside her Coach bag. Police said she was caught as soon as she walked out the door.

Echemendia, who has since posted bond, is charged with grand theft. Her employment status with the Catholic school remains unclear.

Parents react to the news

During dismissal Tuesday, storms rolled through Hollywood, leaving parents caught off guard by the news of the administrator's arrest.

One parent, Chelsea Marando, who has a ninth grader at the school, called the allegations "alarming."

"Morally, it would concern anybody," she told CBS News Miami.

Marando also said she has not heard from the school about the arrest.

"I haven't heard a word," she said when asked if parents had received any notice.

School response

CBS News Miami went to Echemendia's home, where no one answered the door. A car in the driveway displayed a school employee parking pass on the rearview mirror.

The school has not responded to multiple requests for comment.