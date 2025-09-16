Tree falls on Hollywood family's garage as heavy rain and lightning pounds parts of Broward

A family in Hollywood is dealing with severe damage after a tree crashed onto their garage during a powerful storm that brought heavy rain, wind, and lightning to the area Tuesday afternoon.

Family describes scare

The storm hit hard along Buchanan Street, near Chaminade Madonna and Nativity Catholic Schools, where parents were stuck in school pickup lines and streets quickly flooded. But for homeowner Nicole Sperduto, the damage was far more personal.

"We actually got trees down in the back of the house; the roof caved in on the garage. We've got water pouring in, so here we are," Sperduto said.

Her daughter described the moment the tree came down.

"It was in my room and I heard it crash & was like, 'Oh my goodness,' and I ran outside and it was on the floor," Olivia Sperduto recalled.

Streets flooded, parents stranded

While the family faced cleanup at home, others were stranded at nearby schools.

East Chaminade Drive flooded in a matter of minutes, leaving parents waiting in cars for more than an hour.

"We've been waiting for, like, an hour…," said Jeremy, who was caught in the storm during school dismissal.

Even mail delivery continued through the flooding.

"This is my route, and it gets like this every time it rains. Once it's done, then I'll get out and start doing my job," said mail carrier Joseph Forgue.

Cleanup underway

Hollywood Public Works crews were clearing trees across the neighborhood. Officials said they had already removed two and the one on Buchanan Street made three.

For many residents, the severe weather was just another reminder of Florida's storm season.

"I feel like I grew up in Florida, so it's pretty usual for me this time of year," a resident said.