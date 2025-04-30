Miami-based celebrity chef Lorena Garcia joins push to protect SNAP funding amid proposed federal cuts

Renowned chef Lorena Garcia is among dozens of culinary stars urging Congress to protect funding for food assistance, warning that proposed budget cuts could devastate millions of American families who depend on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Garcia — who owns the CHICA restaurant, has competed on Top Chef, and is a published author — signed a letter to lawmakers alongside Rachael Ray, Jeremy Ford, Allen Susser, and other chefs, calling on Congress to maintain SNAP funding in the upcoming Farm Bill.

"When we talk about nearly 14 million kids facing hunger in America, that is a huge number—and that includes families here in Florida, where I live," Garcia said. "So, fighting hunger is one of the most important causes for me."

Proposed SNAP cuts could impact millions in Florida

The plea comes as House Republicans propose $230 billion in cuts to the U.S. Department of Agriculture over the next decade. A competing Senate proposal includes $1 billion in cuts.

If enacted, the reductions could strip benefits entirely from the more than three million Floridians who rely on SNAP. Nationwide, the average household could lose around $1,000 per year, according to an analysis by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

Garcia, who was born in Venezuela and became a U.S. citizen, said her personal experiences with hunger fuel her advocacy.

"I see a whole generation in my country that has lost about 20 pounds because of hunger," she said. "When I became an American and I swore the flag, I felt a sense of responsibility, duty. It's a privilege."

The bipartisan Farm Bill remains under negotiation in Congress. Advocates hope the chefs' influence will help sway lawmakers to preserve vital nutritional support.