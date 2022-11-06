Watch CBS News
Local News

CBS4's Steve Goldstein reviews the hot Dolphins 3rd win in a row

By Steven Goldstein

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Miami Sports Live

MIAMI - For the second week in a row the Dolphins played a wild high scoring game on the road. 

And for the third week in a row, they found a way to win the game late in the 4th quarter. The 35-32 thriller in Chicago is the 3rd win in a row and puts the Dolphins at a solid 6-3 for the season as they head home for the next two games. 

Mike McDaniel's team makes it exciting on a weekly basis and finds ways to win the close ones.


Fields Elusive
The Bears came into the game with the best running offense in the NFL. 

Justin Fields is a big part of that and the young quarterback was impossible to slow down. Fields set an NFL regular season record for rushing yards by a QB. 

But the Dolphins defense did enough on two late-game drives, helped by a non-call on a potential pass interference, to preserve the win.

Late Stumbles
It is usually difficult to find problems with a offense that scores 5 touchdowns. 

But after a red-hot start by Tua Tagovailoa, the 4th quarter problems were glaring. The Dolphins left points on the table numerous times. Passing up a late field goal attempt with a 3-point lead, Tua Tagovailoa and a wide-open Durham Smythe couldn't connect on what should have been an easy throw and catch. 

Later on, a 3rd-down play, Tua had Jaylen Waddle wide open on a play that may have salted the game away. But an under thrown pass allowed Chicago to make a play and force a punt. 

Still, it was an error free game by Tua and the offense and 35 points will usually add up to a win.

Tyreek MVP
Hill is having a season for the history books. 

He's already passed the 1,000-yard mark receiving -- one of the quickest to reach 1,000 in NFL history. The statistics are off the charts and Hill brings a lot more to the table. 

On plays he isn't targeted he is opening up the field for others in a big way. Hill's compete level from the offseason through training camp and into the regular season has been consistently high. It is hard to find a player having a bigger impact on his team than Tyreek Hill, although his quarterback may not be that far behind.

Getting Special
In a season where the special teams have struggled the Dolphins came up huge in the 2nd quarter. Andrew Van Ginkle scored on a blocked punt by Jaelen Phillips. 

The 25-yard TD return is the longest in team history. A blocked punt is a rarity in the NFL, it's just the 4th blocked punt this season. 

The "special" play opened up a 21-10 Dolphins lead. But a chip shot field goal miss late in the first half of a close game takes some of the special teams luster away. 

Steven Goldstein
Steven-Goldstein.jpg

Steven "Goldie" Goldstein is a sports broadcasting veteran and trusted voice in South Florida. He joined CBS4 as a sports anchor/reporter, commentator and occasional news anchor in 2015.

First published on November 6, 2022 / 4:22 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.