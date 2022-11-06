CBS4's Steve Goldstein reviews the hot Dolphins 3rd win in a row

MIAMI - For the second week in a row the Dolphins played a wild high scoring game on the road.

And for the third week in a row, they found a way to win the game late in the 4th quarter. The 35-32 thriller in Chicago is the 3rd win in a row and puts the Dolphins at a solid 6-3 for the season as they head home for the next two games.

Mike McDaniel's team makes it exciting on a weekly basis and finds ways to win the close ones.



Fields Elusive

The Bears came into the game with the best running offense in the NFL.

Justin Fields is a big part of that and the young quarterback was impossible to slow down. Fields set an NFL regular season record for rushing yards by a QB.

But the Dolphins defense did enough on two late-game drives, helped by a non-call on a potential pass interference, to preserve the win.

Late Stumbles

It is usually difficult to find problems with a offense that scores 5 touchdowns.

But after a red-hot start by Tua Tagovailoa, the 4th quarter problems were glaring. The Dolphins left points on the table numerous times. Passing up a late field goal attempt with a 3-point lead, Tua Tagovailoa and a wide-open Durham Smythe couldn't connect on what should have been an easy throw and catch.

Later on, a 3rd-down play, Tua had Jaylen Waddle wide open on a play that may have salted the game away. But an under thrown pass allowed Chicago to make a play and force a punt.

Still, it was an error free game by Tua and the offense and 35 points will usually add up to a win.

Tyreek MVP

Hill is having a season for the history books.

He's already passed the 1,000-yard mark receiving -- one of the quickest to reach 1,000 in NFL history. The statistics are off the charts and Hill brings a lot more to the table.

On plays he isn't targeted he is opening up the field for others in a big way. Hill's compete level from the offseason through training camp and into the regular season has been consistently high. It is hard to find a player having a bigger impact on his team than Tyreek Hill, although his quarterback may not be that far behind.

Getting Special

In a season where the special teams have struggled the Dolphins came up huge in the 2nd quarter. Andrew Van Ginkle scored on a blocked punt by Jaelen Phillips.

The 25-yard TD return is the longest in team history. A blocked punt is a rarity in the NFL, it's just the 4th blocked punt this season.

The "special" play opened up a 21-10 Dolphins lead. But a chip shot field goal miss late in the first half of a close game takes some of the special teams luster away.