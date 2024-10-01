CBS Miami to host only prime-time Miami-Dade Sheriff candidates debate

MIAMI - CBS Miami will host the only prime-time debate between the candidates for Miami-Dade Sheriff.

For the first time in more than 50 years, voters will be asked to elect a sheriff for the state's largest county, with more than 2.6 million residents. The sheriff will oversee a budget of nearly $1 billion.

The debate, between Republican Rosanna Cordero-Stutz and Democrat James Reyes, will be moderated by CBS Miami investigative reporter Jim DeFede.

"This is one of the most critical races facing our community and they deserve to hear from the two candidates on how they will address a wide range of issues from building trust with the police, safety, immigration laws and many other topics," said Miguel Fernandez, vice president and news director for CBS Miami.

The debate will broadcast on Tuesday, Oct. 15, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on CBS Miami. It will also stream live on CBS News Miami and Pluto TV/CBS News Miami.

