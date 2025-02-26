Watch CBS News
Caught on video: Arrests made in theft of dog from Cutler Bay home

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

Two men are facing charges after being accused of stealing a French bulldog Monday from the driveway of a Cutler Bay home and it was caught on surveillance video, police said.

Yancarlos Carrion, 21, and Franklyn Gadiel Martinez, 22, removed the male Frenchie from a residence in the 8000 block of SW 185th Terrace around 5 p.m., according to the arrest report.

The men fled the scene in a Chevrolet Malibu, but their actions were recorded by the dog owner's security cameras.

The video quickly spread across social media platforms, leading to their capture. Police said an anonymous witness spotted Carrion and Martinez near SW 179th Terrace and SW 77th Avenue, recognizing them from the widely shared video.

The witness contacted police, providing descriptions of the suspects and their vehicle.

Officers responded to the area, located the Malibu and conducted a traffic stop.

Carrion and Martinez were taken into custody and transported to the Cutler Bay Police Station for questioning.

After being read their Miranda rights, both men gave statements implicating themselves in the theft, police said.

Both men were charged and booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

The dog has been returned to the family. 

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

