Flyers rally to beat Panthers 4-3

Noah Cates scored two goals and the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from behind twice to beat the Florida Panthers 4-3 on Monday night.

Garnet Hathaway and Morgan Frost also scored for Philadelphia, which had multiple power-play goals in consecutive games for the first time this season. Sam Ersson made 20 saves as the Flyers won their second straight.

Sam Reinhart had two goals and Uvis Balinskis also scored as Florida lost for the sixth time in nine games. Sergei Bobrovsky had 25 saves.

Cates scored both goals in the third period, the first on the power play and the second on a breakaway. It was his second career multigoal game — first since his rookie season in April 2022.

Philadelphia trailed 2-0, tied the score and then gave up the lead again before scoring twice later in the third period to take the lead for good.

Panthers: Reinhart had his fifth multigoal game of the season and scored multiple goals in consecutive games for just the second time in his 11-season career. Reinhart also scored twice in Florida's overtime loss to Boston last Saturday.

Flyers: Cates, who centers the Flyers' third line, has totaled eight goals and six assists in his last 15 games.

The Philadelphia power play ranks at the bottom of the NHL, but the consecutive passes from Jaime Drysdale and Matvei Michkov that set up Frost's goal that tied the score at 3-3 came after the Flyers had already overcome one deficit and immediately fell behind again.

7 - The number of times the Flyers have come from behind this season when trailing after two periods to earn at least one point. They have won six of them, including Monday, tied for the most in the NHL with Vegas.

Panthers play at New Jersey on Tuesday, and Flyers visit Columbus.