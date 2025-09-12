Candlelight vigil held in Fort Lauderdale to honor Charlie Kirk: "It was like MLK, like JFK"

About 100 people gathered at Fort Lauderdale's Esplanade Park on Friday night to remember the life of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was fatally shot on Wednesday at an event in Utah.

Many who attended the vigil said the loss feels deeply personal.

"It was like Martin Luther King, like JFK"

Around the park's gazebo, mourners sang "Amazing Grace" through tears, some struggling to press on as grief overtook them.

"It was so… it was like Martin Luther King. It's like JFK. And it was so graphic and these young people are just… even the people who didn't agree with him are distraught," said Susan Moore, who attended the vigil.

Brianna Reeves, president of Broward Young Republicans, described Kirk as a mentor and a friend whose courage inspired their community.

"We're all connected to Charlie. He's a friend. So many of us have met him and worked with him at Turning Point USA, have attended his conferences and he's touched all of us in the way he dedicated his life to freedom, family and faith," Reeves said.

Carrying the torch forward

After Kirk's death, Reeves' group quickly organized the public service in Fort Lauderdale. City commissioners expedited the permitting process, while police provided K9 units, tactical teams, an armored vehicle and extra patrols for security.

"Now, it's on us to continue and carry that torch forward and continue the work and be bolder than ever and have more faith than ever because he wanted us to have courage," Reeves said.

Those who attended the event stood close together with candles, sharing stories and encouraging one another. Many described Kirk as a source of political, physical and spiritual inspiration, who taught them to hold strong convictions while welcoming peaceful debate.

Calls for unity and peace

Michael Davis, another attendee, offered a prayer for healing.

"My prayer is that we do not lose our humanity as a result of what has happened," Davis said. "Irrespective of our differences… irrespective of our agreements or disagreements, we are all human beings."

It is a message of unity that those gathered hope will spread beyond the park.

Broward Young Republicans said they will continue pushing for peaceful dialogue across political and religious divides, on and off college campuses.