BSO SWAT responds to reported barricaded subject situation in West Park

MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office has responded to reports of a barricaded subject inside a home in West Park Thursday afternoon, following a domestic disturbance call.

BSO said a man barricaded himself inside a home in the 4200 block of SW 18th Street after a physical altercation with an adult female.

Chopper 4 was over the scene where BSO SWAT members had gathered outside of a home.

A short time after 3:30 p.m., a man wearing a white tank top stepped out of the house that was being monitored by police and was quickly taken into custody.

Chopper 4 also showed as SWAT members went inside the residence with automatic weapons.

It is not clear if police were looking for anyone else.

Authorities said the woman was treated for injuries by paramedics at the scene.

The incident is under investigation.