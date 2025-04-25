Bodycam video shows BSO deputy running into burning apartment building after helicopter crash

The Broward Sheriff's Office has released dramatic bodycam video as a deputy runs into a burning apartment building after a fire rescue helicopter crashed into it to help save lives.

On Aug. 28, shortly before 9 a.m., the twin-engine Broward County Fire Rescue helicopter took off from Pompano Beach Air Park to respond to an emergency call. On board were pilot Daron Roche, Broward Sheriff Fire Battaliion Chief Terryson Jackson and paramedic Mikael Chaguaceda.

Shortly after take off, the helicopter developed catastrophic engine trouble and Roche tried to make it back to the air park. There was a loud bang and the tail rotor snapped off, Chaguaceda would later recall.

Deputy raced toward danger to save lives

Deputy Michell Machado was on duty when saw the helicopter spewing black smoke as it spiraled down and crashed into an apartment building near Atlantic Boulevard and Dixie Highway in Pompano Beach.

In a video posted on Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony's X account, Machado explained what happened next.

Machado said he raced to the scene and immediately ran inside the apartment next to the one that the helicopter hit to see if anyone needed help.

"As I left that apartment I heard cries for help. I pulled out my baton and tried cracking the window, but I realized it was an impact window and there was no way I'd be able to get in there with just a baton. So as I was thinking 'how can I enter this apartment to help the people that are crying for help'. That's when the apartment (where the helicopter crashed) exploded and pushed me back," Machado said.

Jackson and Lurean Wheaton, who lived in the apartment, were both killed.

Machado after the explosion, he ran to the other neighbors apartment to get the residents out. He then helped others evacuate the apartment building.

Tony posted on X that Machado's "brave actions amid the flames helped prevent more loss."