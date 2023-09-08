NTSB releases preliminary report on fatal BSO helicopter crash
MIAMI - The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report Friday on the fatal crash involving a Broward Sheriff's Office helicopter last month.
The Pompano Beach crash on Monday, August 28, killed Lurean Wheaton, 65, inside her home and BSO Fire Chief Terryson Jackson, 50, who had been piloting the aircraft.
Here is the full preliminary report:
Report Ntsb Helicopter Bso by Mauricio Maldonado on Scribd
