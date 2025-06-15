Brush fire breaks out near Miccosukee Casino, shuts down major Miami-Dade roads

Brush fire burning in Southwest Miami-Dade may affect travel plans for Father's Day

A large brush fire that erupted Saturday afternoon is still burning Sunday morning, closing down main roads.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews are still working from overnight to put out the fire.

Krome Avenue from US-27 all the way to Tamiami Trail is currently shut down. A large portion of 8th Street past the Miccosukee Casino is also closed.

Brush fire breaks out near Miccosukee Casino Miami-Dade Fire Rescue

Video shows heavy black smoke and fire crews dropping water from the sky, known as "air drops."

Division Chief Operations North Horacio Rodriguez spoke to our CBS News Miami Reporter, Steve Maugeri.

"Currently our rescue south is doing what we call air drops. Which they're picking up water and assisting with fire suppression," said Rodriguez.

"I would suggest people just don't come to the area unless you have to," Rodriguez continued.

The brush fire has burned 350 acres. On Friday night, about 30% of the fire was contained.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story with continuing updates.