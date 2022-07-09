Watch CBS News
Brush fire impacting Tri-Rail operations in Deerfield Beach

MIAMI - Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue said a large brush fire in Deerfield Beach was impacting railroad operations Saturday afternoon. 

The fire was reported just before 3 p.m. in the area of the 4300 block of NW 4th Avenue. 

Tri-Rail service had stopped in both directions.  

BSO said the fire was not impacting structures in the area. 

No other information had been made available. 

First published on July 9, 2022 / 4:24 PM

