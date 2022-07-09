Brush fire impacting Tri-Rail operations in Deerfield Beach
MIAMI - Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue said a large brush fire in Deerfield Beach was impacting railroad operations Saturday afternoon.
The fire was reported just before 3 p.m. in the area of the 4300 block of NW 4th Avenue.
Tri-Rail service had stopped in both directions.
BSO said the fire was not impacting structures in the area.
No other information had been made available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.