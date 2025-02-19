Broward sheriff suspends 7 deputies over "failures" in Tamarac triple homicide

MIAMI - Seven Broward Sheriff's Office deputies have been suspended as part of an internal investigation into the handling of a domestic violence case that led to a triple homicide in Tamarac over the weekend, Sheriff Gregory Tony announced Wednesday.

At a press conference, Tony admitted that deputies and detectives failed to act on warning signs leading up to the killings, acknowledging that law enforcement could have done more to prevent the tragedy.

"This was a domestic violence incident that turned catastrophically bad," Tony said. "We fell short."



Investigative shortcomings under scrutiny

The investigation focuses on BSO's response to prior domestic violence calls at the home of Mary Gingles, 34, who was killed along with her father, David Ponzer, 64, and family friend Andrew Ferrin 36.

Tony highlighted multiple missteps by his deputies and detectives, including a failure to properly document previous incidents and take necessary action when Gingles expressed fear for her life.

"There was enough evidence where we could have potentially pursued a probable cause affidavit to arrest him and take him off the street," Tony said, referring to a December call in which Gingles reportedly told deputies, "I fear that he's going to kill me."

The suspended personnel include one lieutenant, two sergeants and four deputies.



Suspect held without bond, faces murder charges

Nathan Gingles, 43, is facing three counts of first-degree murder with a firearm, along with charges of violating a restraining order and child abuse. He was ordered held without bond on the murder charges and given a $2 million bond on additional counts.

Authorities say Gingles kidnapped his 4-year-old daughter, Seraphina, after the killings. She was found unharmed hours later at a shopping center, where Gingles was arrested.

According to investigators, Gingles ambushed Ponzer inside the home, then chased his estranged wife to a neighbor's house, where he shot her and Ferrin. Surveillance footage later captured him walking away with his daughter, hand in hand.



Victim's pleas for help went unanswered

Friends and family described Mary Gingles as a devoted mother who had long feared for her safety. In court filings, she detailed Nathan Gingles' violent tendencies and access to firearms, writing, "I'm afraid he will kill me."

The case has reignited concerns about law enforcement's handling of domestic violence cases, with Tony pledging full transparency as the internal investigation continues.

"When we get this stuff wrong, people are going to be held accountable," he said.