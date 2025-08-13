BSO sheriff blames Deerfield Beach city manager for contract impasse

BSO Sheriff Gregory Tony doubles down on his viral dispute with Deerfield Beach

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony continued his attack on Deerfield Beach's city manager Wednesday, blaming him for the inability to finalize a contract for police and fire services.

Escalating tensions over public safety contract

Tensions between the city and the Broward Sheriff's Office (BSO) have been escalating and reached a boiling point last week after the sheriff made remarks at a roll call meeting.

Tony accuses City Manager Rodney Brimlow of withholding information from city leaders—for instance, that Brimlow allegedly never told them the sheriff's office had come up with alternatives to reducing the city's cost that would not have impacted taxpayers.

Tony indicated he would "destroy" Brimlow.

The city says the sheriff has asked for more than $7 million to cover raises for employees. The sheriff says he had a salary study done and that pay is not on par with other police agencies.

At a hastily called news conference Tuesday, Tony declared, "Your city manager has zero credibility and has violated the law."

The sheriff accuses Brimlow of filing a false report with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) that Tony threatened him.

FDLE report clears sheriff of overt threat

The sheriff distributed the report from FDLE that clears him.

The report said: "They received an allegation from Brimlow that the sheriff threatened physical harm and to pay an individual a million dollars to take him out." But after reviewing the roll call, FDLE said "the sheriff did not make an overt threat" and that his talk was intended "to get members involved in the contract process."

Police and fire services are not affected by the contract delay, which technically ends September 30.

If the city chooses to form its own departments, there would be a two-year transition period.

Communication from City of Deerfield Beach

Subject line: City of Deerfield Beach Stands by Statement and City Manager Brimlow

Deerfield Beach, FL – August 13, 2025 – The City of Deerfield Beach stands firmly by its previous statement to the press regarding recent allegations made by Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony against City Manager Rodney Brimlow.

The City stands by the fact that City Manager Brimlow did not file a false criminal complaint against Sheriff Tony, and did not provide any false information of a crime to any law enforcement agency.

What still remains is this: The Broward Sheriff's Office requested a 10% increase in its contract for Fiscal Year 2026. When the City refused to agree to the increase they informed the City that services would be terminated effective September 30, 2025.

The City of Deerfield Beach remains committed to making informed decisions that are in the best interest of its residents and to providing the highest levels of public safety.