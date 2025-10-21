Broward schools face $85 million budget deficit after losing nearly 10,000 students

Broward County Public Schools lost nearly 10,000 students this year, leading to an $85 million budget deficit, Superintendent Dr. Howard Hepburn said Tuesday afternoon during a school board workshop.

"The district is navigating one of the most complex financial periods in recent history," Hepburn said.

Even before the school year began, officials had warned of a possible drop in enrollment. Because state funding is based on the number of students, the district is now facing significant financial strain.

Immigration enforcement linked to student drop

School Board Member Allen Zeman said about 80% of the student loss may be tied to immigration enforcement.

"We think 80 percent of that loss is due to immigration enforcement," Zeman said.

Layoffs and furloughs possible

The district says the shortfall could lead to layoffs if enough employees don't leave voluntarily. Zeman said 300 jobs are on the line, and if attrition doesn't make up the difference, furloughs and layoffs could come next spring.

School closures under review

Officials are also considering closing or repurposing six schools to save costs. "It costs between $2 to $5 million to operate a school, so you save that and the cost to operate," Zeman said.

The district is additionally exploring measures such as cutting overtime, not filling open positions and forming its own police force to offset the rising cost of school resource officers.