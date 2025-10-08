Plantation Middle's future in doubt as Broward weighs school closures amid enrollment decline

Plantation Middle School, one of the few schools in Broward County offering the prestigious International Baccalaureate program known worldwide for fostering critical thinking, may soon close its doors due to a sharp drop in student enrollment.

District officials say the decline in public school enrollment — down by 37,000 students over the past decade — is forcing difficult decisions.

At the start of the 2025–26 school year, Broward County recorded roughly 236,000 students across public and charter schools, a decrease of about 10,000 in just one year.

The causes, officials say, include the growing use of private school vouchers, smaller family sizes, and families leaving Florida altogether.

"It's unfortunate we have to make these choices, but it's best for students going forward," said Superintendent Dr. Howard Hepburn.

Declining enrollment forces tough decisions

Fewer students mean less state funding, leaving the Broward County School District struggling to sustain underenrolled campuses. To stay financially viable, the district plans to consolidate several schools.

Joining Plantation Middle on the potential closure list are Bair Middle in Sunrise, Glades Middle in Miramar, North Fork Elementary in Fort Lauderdale, Fairway or Sunshine Elementary in Miramar, and Palm Cove or Pines Lakes in Pembroke Pines.

Community concerns and changing perceptions

Plantation Mayor Nick Sortal, whose children once attended Plantation Middle, said the school's reputation doesn't reflect reality.

"I hear people say I would never send my kid to Plantation Middle, and I say, have you seen it with your own eyes?" Sortal said. "There's a concern for safety, and it's the safest school — people who live west won't send their kids to Plantation Middle."

Still, Sortal acknowledges that perception has played a role in the enrollment drop. "Perception is everything, even when that may not be true," he said.

Plan to merge with Plantation High School

Under the district's proposal, Plantation Middle would merge with nearby Plantation High School, forming a combined 6–12 campus. The middle school currently has about 500 fewer students than capacity, and its campus already serves as a hub for safety and emergency operations.

Officials are also considering relocating district offices to the Plantation Middle campus and leasing or selling the current headquarters in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

Support for the merger plan

Despite the loss of a standalone middle school, Sortal said he supports the plan.

"You will build enthusiasm — sixth graders will have a sports team to root for," Sortal said. "I would love the middle school to be wildly populated, but it isn't. The school board is right to do this."